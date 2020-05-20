While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Cincinnati Bearcats. CINCINNATI'S COMMITMENT LIST CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

"The Bearcats have done a great job keeping local talent home and getting into a few other areas. They've made a lot of in-roads in the rest of the state, as well as Chicago and Detroit. Corey Kiner going to LSU was a huge blow, but Cincinnati has already filled a lot of needs, particularly in the secondary. Finishing out the 2021 class, Cincinnati is hoping to snag a tight end after Treylan Davis decommitted, and another lineman or two on both sides of the ball.” – Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com

