Recruiting Snapshot: Cincinnati Bearcats
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Cincinnati Bearcats.
CINCINNATI
Current rank: No. 20
Number of commits: 14
Top commits: Three-star OL Mao Glynn, Three-star CB Iesa Jarmon, Three-star linebacker Jack Dingle
Top targets: Three-star tight end Mitchell Evans, Three-star defensive end Zeiqui Lawton, Three-star tight end Jack Pugh
LOCAL REACTION
"The Bearcats have done a great job keeping local talent home and getting into a few other areas. They've made a lot of in-roads in the rest of the state, as well as Chicago and Detroit. Corey Kiner going to LSU was a huge blow, but Cincinnati has already filled a lot of needs, particularly in the secondary. Finishing out the 2021 class, Cincinnati is hoping to snag a tight end after Treylan Davis decommitted, and another lineman or two on both sides of the ball.” – Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"Under head coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati has been a Group of Five school that recruits like a Power Five school. The Bearcats are particularly strong with local talent, and have been able to keep four-star prospects who were being wooed by the top programs across the country at home. The one missing piece in this 2021 class, though, is that true headliner, national recruit type. Top to bottom this is a very solid group that will compete again to be the best non-Power Five classes in the country, but a four-star caliber prospect or two would really make this a special class.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst