Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior running back prospect Alex Sweetland (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) was able to get out to the University of Cincinnati for a recent game day visit. Sweetland, who's Cyclones team is off to a 2-1 start this season checks in and recaps his recent impressions from the University of Cincinnati and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We are 2-1 so far and we play Southeast this Friday," Sweetland said. "I also went to Cincinnati for a game day visit when they played Miami of Ohio and I really enjoyed that visit."

Sweetland went into details on his visit impressions from the University of Cincinnati.

"It was my first visit to Cincinnati and I really liked it. I was able to get to talk with some of the Cincinnati coaches before the game. They took us outside and we watched the team in warmups, then we went back to the stands and watched the game. It was a good game and a nice win for Cincinnati over Miami of Ohio. I spoke with a few of the coaches and they told me that they liked my early season video and to keep up the good work. I also really liked the campus at Cincinnati. It's an urban school and campus right in the middle of the city and everything was just really nice and very modern."

So which other schools has reached out to Sweetland so far this season?

"Besides Cincinnati I've also been in contact with the coaches from Ohio University, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan along with Western Illinois. I'm hoping to get out to visit a few more schools this fall but for now I don't have anything else set up just yet."

So how has Sweetland's game improved thus year from a season ago?

"My overall speed is definitely better this year. I also was able to add some good size and weight and I'm up about 15 pounds from a year ago and I can feel the difference."

