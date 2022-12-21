Cincinnati got its Early National Signing Day started in a big way on Wednesday.

The third signed letter of intent this morning came from Miami Northwestern (Fla.) cornerback Rayquan Adkins. The three-star product was previously committed to Louisville, but officially visited the Bearcats on Dec. 9.

"I’m looking to be in a better position within my three to four years, to be in a better place before I go to the league," Adkins told BearcatReport.com following his Cincinnati official visit. "It’s a business, so you’ve gotta do what’s best for you.”

Adkins was recruited primarily by new Cincinnati defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who recruited him with the Cardinals.

