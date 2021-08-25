Ranking the States: No. 8 Ohio

OVERVIEW

There are two five-stars committed to Ohio State in the 2022 class as the Buckeyes are putting together one of the best linebacker corps in the country, led by CJ Hicks from Kettering Archbishop Alter and Gabe Powers out of Marysville. There is one five-star so far in the 2023 class: Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington Central’s Alex Styles, who is in a heated recruitment with Ohio State, Notre Dame and others involved. Almost all the top prospects in 2022 have come off the board ,while 2023 recruits remain wide open in their recruitment.

RECRUITING

Anthony Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nine of the top 10 prospects in the state of Ohio are already committed, and 27 of the top 29 recruits have already made their college decisions, so there isn’t a ton happening since so much has already gone down. But when it comes to some undervalued 2022 prospects and high-end 2023 players, there is still some news to watch. Four-star 2023 receiver Anthony Brown from Springfield said Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan stood out most this summer, and during the season he’s hoping to visit Clemson, Oregon and Alabama. Four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner will have a busy September if all goes to plan. The Huber Heights Wayne standout will start the month at Kentucky (Sept. 4) and then visit Ohio State and Penn State on back-to-back weekends. The four-star is still working on a date for Notre Dame and he's considering a trip to Maryland as well. Huber Heights Wayne 2023 four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla said Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame visits stood out the most this summer and those four schools are where Padilla wants to visit in the fall. Christian Davis, a 2023 high three-star from Miamisburg, said Tennessee, Cincinnati and Ohio State stood out this summer. He said at Cincinnati, he felt like a member of the team as soon as he walked on campus, but that the Vols and the Buckeyes have so much to offer as well. Cincinnati, Michigan State, West Virginia and Kentucky were visited by 2023 offensive guard Evan Tengesdahl. While all four of those visits stood out, the Huber Heights Wayne standout will be back to see the Bearcats and the Mountaineers again. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and West Virginia stood out to 2023 three-star RB Willtrell Hartson, who has offers from Boston College and Temple so far.



SOME THOUGHTS

Kaden Saunders (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)