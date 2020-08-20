BearcatReport - Ranking the Contenders: Michael James

The sixth highest-ranked small forward left on the board in the class of 2021, Michael James won’t be on the board that much longer. A versatile and hard playing wing, James ranks No. 70 overall nationally in the Rivals150. A product of Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge, he is down to a final eight of Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma State, USF, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He’s also set a commitment date for Sept. 9. With a decision nearing, we rank the contenders.

1. TEXAS A&M

Buzz Williams and the Aggies have been prioritizing James since last fall. His tough guy style and versatility as a playmaking wing are a good fit for what Williams wants out of his wings. There won’t be any wing like James left on next year’s roster either, so playing time is a sell. The Floridian took an unofficial visit to College Station back in the fall and from most accounts it was a success.

2. VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies really turned up the heat on James during the spring and have turned this into a serious race with A&M. Assistant coach Chester Frazier has been successful in the state of Florida, most notably at Kansas State where he landed Barry Brown and helped mold him into a Big 12 star. Tech has some impressive wings set to come back, but not a hard-nosed three man like James.

3. USF

If familiarity plays a part in this, maybe the Bulls have a chance to pull off James given that they’ve been recruiting him the longest. He can’t take official visits to any of his other finalists and he’s quite familiar with the lone school from his home state on his list of finalists. Much like A&M and Tech, Brian Gregory’s program has room and need for a versatile wing like James.

4. OKLAHOMA STATE

Mike Boynton and his staff have proven they are capable of building strong relationships with players and the Cowboys' 2020 class led by Cade Cunningham has gotten the attention of recruits like James. The question, though, is how much room they’ll have available on the perimeter and wing even after Cunningham heads to the NBA. Without being able to host him for a visit, this could be tough.

5. CINCINNATI