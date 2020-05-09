*****

LSU

The Tigers extended an offer to Kiner in December, right in the midst of the run to the national championship with a team featuring a back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire who runs similar to Kiner. The biggest hurdle for LSU here is that the window between offer and commitment date was mostly consumed by dead periods and Kiner was never able to visit Baton Rouge. With the complexity and intricacy of virtual visits, though, we are seeing prospects across the country commit to programs they have never visited. Kiner says he moved his commitment date up because he feels comfortable with “a certain team.” I expect that certain team to be LSU when the four-star announces his decision on Monday.

LOUISVILLE

When I started considering this feature two weeks ago, Louisville was the school I had planned to list in the top position. Over the previous two months Kiner has talked to me more about the Cardinals than any other school on his list, telling me last month that Scott Satterfield and his staff are recruiting him on a “whole other level” than the other schools in his top group. An official visit had been scheduled with Louisville for the final weekend in May before the NCAA instituted the current dead period, but Kiner has visited the school previously. He is comfortable there and also sees a fit for his skill set in the offense Louisville runs.

CINCINNATI