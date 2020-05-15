Cincinnati's recruiting roll during the current NCAA dead period continues. On Friday afternoon, it added one more to its 2021 class.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) three-star defensive back Malik Rainey announced his commitment Friday to the Bearcats. He becomes commitment No. 14 in the class.

"I was looking for a place I can fit in, with family vibes," Rainey said. "I wanted to feel like part of a family. As far as defense, I just looked for a nasty, tough defense."

Rainey chose Cincinnati over 16 other offers, including Virginia, Colorado State and a host of schools from the Mid-American conference. He was recruited by assistant coaches Gino Guidugli and Perry Eliano.

