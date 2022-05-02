QB Drogosh Gives Pledge To UC

Cincinnati might have its next quarterback of the future.

On Monday, De La Salle (Mich.) three-star Brady Drogosh announced publicly that he'd committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati out of nearly a dozen scholarship offers, including Maryland, Minnesota, Indiana and Kansas.

It was just a week ago when the Bearcats offered a scholarship. And it was less than that when he made his decision. Drogosh called the Cincinnati staff to announce his commitment on Friday, shortly after Desmond Ridder was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Last season, Drogosh led De La Salle to a state championship. He threw for 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,781 more yards and another 24 touchdowns.

Drogosh was recruited by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Drogosh's decision.