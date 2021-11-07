Possible new leader emerging for four-star DE Mario Eugenio
Playing behind the line of scrimmage is Mario Eugenio’s thing, and that thing has propelled the defensive end to four-star status with 35 reported offers in-hand. After taking official visits to Io...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news