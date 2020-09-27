BearcatReport - Polls: UC Drops Again Despite Win

For the second week in a row, Cincinnati did what it needed to do to get a win. And for the second straight week, the Bearcats were rewarded by falling in both national polls.

On Saturday, Cincinnati defeated Army, ranked No. 22 in last week's Associated Press poll. But the Bearcats dropped one spot in the AP poll, from No. 14 to 15. In the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll, they did rise one spot, to No. 15.

The biggest difference from last week's release is the return of four conferences this fall. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences, which announced last month they would postpone their fall seasons to the spring, reversed course this week and announced they would all play within the next six weeks.

The polls both decided to include members of those four conferences, though not all voters included those teams.

Cincinnati is home again in Nippert Stadium Saturday to face South Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET on ESPN Plus