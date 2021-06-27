Peterson Pledges To UC

Just last week, Columbia (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Marcus Peterson said he was announcing his decision July 4. And his finalists were Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Central Florida.

It turns out, Peterson didn't need to wait that long. On Tuesday, he pivoted and said he would announce his decision at noon ET today between those three and Florida State.

At that time, Peterson gave his commitment to the Bearcats. He's commitment No. 12 now for Cincinnati in the 2022 class. Peterson was recruited primarily by assistant coaches Mike Brown and Gino Guidugli.

The commitment comes on the heels of Peterson's official visit with the Bearcats last weekend. He officially visited UCF the previous weekend, Florida State June 5 and Pittsburgh on June 4.

Peterson's addition offsets Cincinnati's wide receiver loss this past week. Three-star wide receiver Eian Pugh decommitted from the Bearcats and flipped to his home-state, Illinois.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Peterson's decision.