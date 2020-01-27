Cincinnati got a big boost to its defensive front Sunday night when Northwest (Md.) two-star defensive end Dominique Perry gave his commitment to Cincinnati.

Perry's other offers included Syracuse, Boston College and Kent State. He committed before leaving Clifton on his official visit.

Perry gives the Bearcats commitment No. 18 in the 2020 class. He committed to Cincinnati despite the absence of a defensive line coach. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman served as his primary recruiter.

The Bearcats now have three defensive line pick-ups for 2020, joining three-stars Justin Wodtly and Sterling Miles.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more coverage on Perry's decision and what it means for Cincinnati.