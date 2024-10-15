Advertisement

The Bearcats grinded out a win at Central Florida on Saturday, proving they can win any game any way.

 • Alex Frank
 • J.T. Smith
 • Neil Meyer
 • Alex Frank
 • Neil Meyer

The Bearcats grinded out a win at Central Florida on Saturday, proving they can win any game any way.

 • Alex Frank
 • J.T. Smith
 • Neil Meyer
Published Oct 15, 2024
Peek Jr. named to PFF National Team of the Week
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Per GoBearcats:

Cincinnati football redshirt junior Antwan Peek Jr. was named to PFF’s National Team of the Week following his performance against UCF.

Peek collected a career-high nine tackles and forced two fumbles to lead the defense in the 19-13 victory. His PFF grade last week was 90.9, the third-highest for a safety in the nation last week. He was particularly effective in the run game, posting a 99.9 grade against the run vs. the Knights.

The Cincinnati native and son of UC Hall of Famer Antwan Peek made his first start of the season against UCF and has been a key contributor on defense all year long. He is tied for second on the team with 28 tackles and has three forced fumbles and one pass breakup on the season.

Additionally, the former Indian Hill (Cincinnati) High School star is PFF's highest-grade safety in the Big 12 and No. 2 overall in the FBS (89.5).

The Bearcats return to action this Saturday, Oct. 19 against Arizona State. Kickoff from Nippert Stadium is set for noon.

