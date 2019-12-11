CANTON, Ohio -- Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle running back Gi'Bran Payne is emerging as one of Ohio's brightest stars in the class of 2022. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound prospect just wrapped up a sophomore season where he rushed for nearly 800 yards on over 10 yards per carry.

Payne saved his best for last, rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 win over Massillon last Thursday in the OHSAA Division II Championship game.

"It's surreal," said Payne after winning the state championship. "We've been preparing for this since January. We always just said, 'week 15, week 15' and we got here and pulled it out."

The big-time performance in the state championship game should only fuel Payne's recruiting process. He is far from an unknown, however, as he already holds a pair of Power Five offers.

"I have offers from Northwestern and Pitt," he explained. "I love Northwestern. They have really great people there that treat me nice. I really like that program. I don't know too much about Pitt yet, but they came in and offered me a scholarship and I'll be looking into them."

Payne is also hearing from Cincinnati and Michigan early on and there is one school that he hopes to hear from during the process.

"Ohio State," he said. "Just growing up in Ohio and watching them win, it's just a great atmosphere there and they are a great football team."

Payne has a similar build and game to Dobbins as a solidly built slasher with a strong lower body.

"J.K. Dobbins is one of my favorite running backs," he said. "I look up to him a lot. I take a couple of things from his game and there are a couple of other running backs in college and the NFL that I try to take some things from for my game."

Payne scored 12 touchdowns this fall as a sophomore while sharing carries with Northwestern pledge Cam Porter.



