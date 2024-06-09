For Cincinnati, it's now three commitments in three days.

On Sunday afternoon, Princeton (OH) three-star linebacker Paul Nelson became the third, when he announced his pledge. He's the only one, though, to have been on an official visit this weekend.

Nelson chose the Bearcats over a list that also included scholarship offers from Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan State. Cincinnati was his only set official visit, as some of his previous offers became uncommittable as their commit lists filled.

On Friday, three-star linebacker/safety CJ Crite gave his commitment, a week after his official visit to the Clifton campus. On Saturday, three-star wide receiver/tight end Mikkel Skinner did the same.

Nelson was recruited to the Bearcats primarily by assistant coach Cortney Braswell of late. Initially, it was assistant coach Kerry Coombs who offered and began the recruitment.

With the addition of Nelson, Cincinnati now has 12 commitments for its 2025 recruiting class. For the moment, that class is ranked No. 40 nationally.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Nelson and what his addition means for the Bearcats.