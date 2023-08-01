On Tuesday morning, Cincinnati received a new addition it wasn't fully expecting.

Sneads (Fla) three-star running back Jason Patterson, one of the Bearcats final remaining targets for the 2024 class, announced he's committed to Cincinnati. He had a top five that also consisted of Kentucky, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Boston College. But for intents and purposes, this has been a two-team race between the Bearcats and Wildcats.

"It felt like home," Patterson previously told Rivals.com about Cincinnati. He officially visited the Bearcats June 16.

Patterson took official visits to all five of his finalists in June. He was recruited to the Bearcats primarily by assistant coach De'Rail Sims.

Check back for more on Patterson's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.