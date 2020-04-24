The Green Bay Packers selected one of Cincinnati's top offensive threats Friday night in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers took tight end Josiah Deguara with pick No. 94 overall. Deguara, who finished his redshirt senior season in 2019, tallied 39 catches for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

A team captain, Deguara had 1,117 yards on 92 catches, with 13 total touchdowns during his five-year career with the Bearcats. Deguara is the highest-selected Bearcat since Travis Kelce went to Kansas City with the No. 63 pick in 2013