Ohio WR Chris Scott visits four schools this week
With his basketball season now concluded, Pickerington (Ohio) North wide receiver Chris Scott has fully turned his attention back to football and the recruiting process. He has a particularly busy ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news