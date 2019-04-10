Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 13:54:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio WR Chris Scott visits four schools this week

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

With his basketball season now concluded, Pickerington (Ohio) North wide receiver Chris Scott has fully turned his attention back to football and the recruiting process. He has a particularly busy ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}