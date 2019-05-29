News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 07:02:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio ATH Ethan Wright schedules camps and official visits

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

The college football recruiting calendar now sees both college camps and official visits taking place during the month of June. Akron three-star athlete Ethan Wright plans to take advantage of both...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}