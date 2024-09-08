The Bearcats offense was rolling on Saturday, well for the first three quarters to say the least. The Bearcats jumped out to a huge 17-3 lead with under two minutes to go before halftime. The offense then slowly wore down in the second half, despite putting up nearly 450 yards of total offense and averaging nearly six yards per play.

The Bearcats had nearly 285 yards of offense in the first half, meanwhile just 165 in the second half. Which, the Bearcats missed plenty of opportunities especially after starting the game converting five of their first seven third down opportunities. In the second half, the Bearcats were just two for nine of third down opportunities and that was the difference maker early.

Here's who really stood out for the Bearcats from our eyes.

Corey Kiner, running back- Kiner had yet another career day after eclipsing 149 yards on the afternoon, just four yards shy of a new career high. The Cincinnati native was a huge reason the Bearcats were able to move the ball throughout the early parts of this contest. Kiner averaged nearly 7.5 yards per carry and shown that ability to really make defenders miss and get to the second level and open space. That was something Kiner discussed earlier this week following the Bearcats great performance from the offensive line in their victory over Towson.

For Kiner, down the stretch it could have been argued to really just feed him the rock and let him wear down the defense but that wasn't how things shook out unfortunately. Now, for Kiner, that was his eight games of his career where he eclipsed 100 yards, and the senior running back is continuing to prove that he could be that bell cow back for the Bearcats.

Brendan Sorsby, quarterback- Sorsby finished the day completing 22 of his 38 passes throwing the ball for nearly 300 yards (298) and three touchdowns, which tied a career high. Sorsby flashed his deep ball ability early in this contest after finding Jamoi Mayes for a wide open 50-yard touchdown in what was arguably the best throw of his young career. However, Sorsby really controlled the offense in the first half, but unfortunately couldn't get the offense moving much down the stretch when the Bearcats desperately needed an answer.

Xzavier Henderson, wide receiver- Henderson led the Bearcats in receiving for the second straight game after hauling in five catches for 80 yards. Henderson had a huge 32-yard gain late in the first quarter that set up the Bearcats for a huge touchdown just two plays later on the drive to give the Bearcats a 17-3 lead. Henderson has shown to be the number one target for Sorsby as he leads the team in target for the secodn straight week.

