Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

The Cincinnati Bearcats were able to reclaim the Victory Bell with a 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio. The Bearcats had 401 total yards with 215 yards coming on the ground. They had 20 first downs, went 7-for-15 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth down. Special teams didn’t miss a field goal as well going 2-for-2.

Check out who TFON gave game balls to for their performance.

Nathan Hawks, kicker

Hawks became the first Bearcats kicker to make two 50 plus yard field goals knocking down a 55 and 50 yarder. He went 2-for-2 in his field goal attempts and 3-for-3 in extra point attempts. Not a bad first game for the redshirt walk on senior.

Joe Royer, tight end

Royer had the best three catch for 27 yards and a touchdown performance I’ve ever seen. He had two touchdowns called back, one was a 80 yard score and the other he shook three RedHawk players but lost control of the ball before he crossed the front of the end zone.

Xzavier Henderson, wide receiver

Henderson had another great game against Miami, yesterday he went for 10 catches for 108 yards. He was Mr. First Down.

Evan Pryor, running back

Pryor had three rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He had the longest run of the game with a 65 yard touchdown that the Bearcats needed to separate from Miami.

Corey Kiner, running back

Kiner had 21 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He ran like a grown man again with a long of 40 yards. The Cincinnati native willed his Bearcats to their second win of the season.



