Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF

The Bearcats improved to 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) on Saturday with their victory over Central Florida.

Now, for the Bearcats, their offense entered Saturday 4th in the Big 12 averaging nearly 34 points per game. However, Saturday was the first game coming off the bye week and the offense struggled at times, but Cincinnati remained resilient and pulled out a huge victory on the road.

The Bearcats finished with 338 total yards of offense, but struggled to get the run game going, finishing the day with just 97 yards on the ground, which was a season low. However, the Bearcats offense capitalized when they needed it the most down the final stretch of this game to hold off the Golden Knights.

Check out our players of the game.

Corey Kiner, running back

Kiner finished the game with 17 carries for 83 yards in Saturday's win. Now for Cincinnati, this was a great thing to see after Kiner left the Texas Tech game due to injury. Now for Cincinnati, they will look to continue to get the run game going as they head into Arizona State this weekend but to see Kiner back running hard after dealing with some sort of rib injury was a great sight to see.

Tony Johnson, wide receiver

Johnson really stepped up on the outside for the Bearcats. The Knights were really homed in on Xzavier Henderson who finished with just two catches on only two targets. Johnson, proved to be another reliable option for Brendan Sorsby and has continued to develop over the recent weeks. The speedy wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, which all are season highs. Johnson has now scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks and has been Cincinnati's leading receiver there at the slot position due to the injuries of Tyrin Smith and Aaron Turner.

Joe Royer, tight end

Royer also flashed and proved why he is arguably one of the top tight ends in the Big 12, after another dominant showcase yesterday. The 6'5" 255-pound tight end has been elite over the first six weeks of the season. Royer, finished the day with eight catches for 84 yards, which tied a season high. However, Royer's versatility is what makes him such a unique prospect and mismatch for opposing teams and has continued to be one of the key contributors on the offensive side of the ball.







