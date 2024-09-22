Offensive Game Balls from Bearcats 34-0 win over Houston

(Photo by Brandan Wesson, Wessography/TFON)

The Bearcats offense dominated the Houston Cougars on Saturday behind a 34-0 victory at Nippert Stadium as they now improve to 3-1, (1-0 Big 12) on the season. Check out our offensive players of the game below.

Brendan Sorsby, quarterback Sorsby had quite the ball game on Saturday as he started the game 11-12 for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby finished the day 12-15 for 188 yards total, with 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, one rushing). Sorsby, has yet to commit and turnover through the team's first four games and is really starting to find his stride heading into Big 12 play.

