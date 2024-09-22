Offensive Game Balls from Bearcats 34-0 win over Houston

in other news
The Bearcats offense dominated the Houston Cougars on Saturday behind a 34-0 victory at Nippert Stadium as they now improve to 3-1, (1-0 Big 12) on the season.
Check out our offensive players of the game below.
Brendan Sorsby, quarterback
Sorsby had quite the ball game on Saturday as he started the game 11-12 for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby finished the day 12-15 for 188 yards total, with 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, one rushing). Sorsby, has yet to commit and turnover through the team's first four games and is really starting to find his stride heading into Big 12 play.
Corey Kiner, running back
Kiner, finished the day with 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Bearcats victory over Houston. This was the first game of the season that Kiner, was held to under 100 yards rushing, but the Bearcats were still able to dominate on Saturday, and it started up front in the rushing attack. Kiner, had his longest touchdown run of the season, which was a 44-yard run after splitting the Cougars defense early in the first quarter.
Xzavier Henderson, wide receiver
The senior wide receiver finished with just two catches for 34 yards on Saturday, but both went for touchdowns. Henderson hauled in a miraculous touchdown catch on the teams opening drive where he won his 1-1 match up and was able to haul in a beautifully thrown ball from Sorsby at the back pile on to give the Bearcats an early 7-0 lead.