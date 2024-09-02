The 2024 season is officially underway after the Bearcats roll through Towson after defeating the Tigers 38-20 on Saturday.

Check out TFON's offensive players of the game.

Brendan Sorsby, quarterback- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby was set to make his Cincinnati debut after beating out Brady Lichtenberg for the team's starting quarterback. Now Sorsby, you could see why he was named the Bearcats starting quarterback after starting the game 8-of-9 for 200 yards, two touchdowns through the air, while rushing for a touchdown on the Bearcats first three drives of the game.

Sorsby finished the game completing 22 of his 31 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby was dialed in as you could really see his poise and leadership on the field Saturday. Despite only starting just seven games a season ago at Indiana, you could clearly see how calm and collected Sorsby was under center. The biggest take away was that he was able to really sit in the pocket and go through all of his progressions, which was a great sign for Bearcats fans, especially knowing that was a huge area of improvement from a season ago.

Now worth noting, that Sorsby was able to stay in a clean pocket for majority of the game as Towson finished the day with just one pressure and zero sacks. That was a huge testament to the offensive line as they allowed Sorsby to sit in and really go through all of his progressions and not forcing anything on the offensive end. Now everyone, knows that if you can keep your quarterback upright, things will go in your favor. However, I thought Sorsby handled the moment well for the most part, now there may be a couple plays he wishes he could have back but other than that it was a strong showing from the Dallas Native.



Evan Pryor, running back- The Ohio State transfer led the Bearcats rushing attack despite only four carries, all in which came in the second half. It was clear to see that Pryor was the clear 1B option behind Corey Kiner when the opportunity arose. We had heard Scott Satterfield alluded to Cincinnati needing a homerun hitting running back as that was a main priority in the transfer portal this offseason, and Pryor showed just that. Pryor rattled off a big 64-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second half on his first carry as a Bearcat, in which he showed his homerun hitting ability once he busted through the second level of the Tigers defense.

Xzavier Henderson, wide receiver- The senior wide receiver finished with a team high seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win. Now it was clear to many that Henderson would be the Bearcats number on threat at the wide receiver position, but it was great to see him have a solid showing in week one. Sorsby connected with Henderson on a beautiful 42-yard strike for the teams second touchdown of the day after a great post route across the middle of the field to give Cincinnati a 14-3 lead early in the 1st quarter.

Joe Royer, tight end- A career day for the Cincinnati native as Royer hauled in five catches for 89 yards, which were career highs in both categories. During Royers tenure at Ohio State he only recorded four receptions over the last four seasons, but was really embracing the opportunity to become a legit weapon for Cincinnati. Royer flashed in all aspects on Saturday, including a highlight hurdle that he didnt know he had in his bag of tricks.

You could sense early that Royer and Sorsby have built quite the connection throughout spring and fall game, which for Cincinnati fans is something that could really unlock this offense and take some pressure off of Xzavier Henderson's plate. Now, can Royer maintain this kind of success is something many people are wondering, but it's clear to say that he is on track to have a big season for the Bearcats if things keep trending in this direction.