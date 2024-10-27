Advertisement

Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days

Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days

Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day

Wes Miller Spoke with reporters at Big 12 media days

Day-Day Thomas injury update

Day-Day Thomas injury update Big 12 Media Day

Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American Team

Bearcats OL Luke Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American

Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award

Published Oct 27, 2024
Offensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado
J.T. Smith
The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Boulder, Colorado to face Big 12 foe the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bearcats came up short 34-23, but had good moments throughout the game. Finishing with 351 total yards, 180 through the air and 171 on the ground. They also had 22 first downs, but third down/four down conversions would be the death of them going 3-of-10 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down.

After the Bearcats loss let’s see who garnered game balls!

Joe Royer, tight end

Royer had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. When he got the ball in his hands he made plays all night. What hurt is Royer didn’t get enough bites at the apple on Saturday night.

Tony Johnson, wide receiver

Johnson came to play finishing with four catches for 54 yards a touchdown. He got the Bearcats on the board in the first quarter.

Corey Kiner, running back

Kiner with another consistent game, there was a missed targeting call, but we won’t cry over spilled milk. He finished with 17 carriers for 94 yards and four catches for 8 yards.

