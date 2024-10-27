Offensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Boulder, Colorado to face Big 12 foe the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bearcats came up short 34-23, but had good moments throughout the game. Finishing with 351 total yards, 180 through the air and 171 on the ground. They also had 22 first downs, but third down/four down conversions would be the death of them going 3-of-10 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down.

After the Bearcats loss let’s see who garnered game balls!

Joe Royer, tight end

Royer had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. When he got the ball in his hands he made plays all night. What hurt is Royer didn’t get enough bites at the apple on Saturday night.

Tony Johnson, wide receiver

Johnson came to play finishing with four catches for 54 yards a touchdown. He got the Bearcats on the board in the first quarter.

Corey Kiner, running back

Kiner with another consistent game, there was a missed targeting call, but we won’t cry over spilled milk. He finished with 17 carriers for 94 yards and four catches for 8 yards.