O'Connell Adds Offers After June Camps
As part of the recruiting process and getting his name out, Page (Tenn.) 2024 three-star offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell participated in a few college camps last month. Camps at Ohio State, Notr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news