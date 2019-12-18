THE TOP SPOT

Success tends to lead to more success in college football. There's no need to look any further than Clemson’s rise to prominence in order to see that. Winners of their last 28 games, the Tigers now seem headed for their first-ever recruiting title on the back of an Early Signing Period effort that saw the program sign 23 players, including six five-stars and 13 four-stars. Dabo Swinney’s Wednesday haul was highlighted by No. 1 overall prospect Bryan Bresee (DL) and No. 2 overall prospect D.J. Uiagalelei (QB). The Tigers’ six five-star signees hail from five different states. Clemson has announced itself as a true national recruiting power on the level of Alabama or Ohio State, and the momentum it has built isn’t showing signs of fading whatsoever.

LSU TAKES THE GOOD WITH THE BAD

Ed Orgeron (AP Images)

Speaking of success building upon success, LSU’s fourth-ranked class is at least partially the product of its emergence as a national title contender. Wednesday, the Tigers reached into Florida to grab Rivals100 offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, who spurned the in-state Gators in order to head to Baton Rouge. They also secured the signature of four-star linebacker Phillip Webb. So while Ed Orgeron and company were dealt two surprising blows when five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett flipped to Maryland and they lost four-star wideout Jermaine Burton to Georgia, LSU’s 2020 class is still a juggernaut. The Tigers have letters of intent from a pair of five-stars in cornerback Elias Ricks and tight end Arik Gilbert, in addition to more than 10 four-star prospects. LSU is also considered the favorite to land five-star running back Zachary Evans, who is set to announce early next month.

ROUNDING OUT THE TOP FIVE

AN UPHILL BATTLE FOR USC

Clay Helton (AP Images)

The events of Wednesday were less than ideal for USC, as it became clear that recruiting under embattled head coach Clay Helton is likely to be a major issue going forward. Helton will need a successful 2020 season to bury the perceived job security issues that are hampering him on the trail. A program that used to consistently compete for recruiting titles, USC currently sits outside the top 60 and will need some luck to break into the top 40 in February. Its current, 11-member class includes just one four-star prospect and zero members of the Rivals100. Top-flight recruits are clearly taking a wait-and-see approach to Helton’s future, so things may not turn around unless he starts rattling off wins next fall.

TOPS IN THE GROUP OF FIVE