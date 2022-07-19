Now at Five, When Will Thompson Decide?
After a pair of official visits last month, on July 9, Cass Tech (Mich.) four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson narrowed his focus down to five schools: Cincinnati, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news