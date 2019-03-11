There might not have been question before Monday, but there certainly was no question in voting for one member of the American Athletic Conference's all-first team.

Junior guard Jarron Cumberland was a unanimous selection by the AAC's 12 head coaches, along with three others. Houston guard Corey Davis and Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin were also unanimous picks. The other first-team selections were Temple senior guard Shizz Alston and UCF senior guard BJ Taylor.

Cumberland has averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. He was also chosen to both the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team and the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch list.

Two other Bearcats have been named AAC first-team picks in the league's six years: forward Gary Clark last season and Sean Kilpatrick in 2014.