Notes: Cumberland Unanimous AAC First-Team
There might not have been question before Monday, but there certainly was no question in voting for one member of the American Athletic Conference's all-first team.
Junior guard Jarron Cumberland was a unanimous selection by the AAC's 12 head coaches, along with three others. Houston guard Corey Davis and Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin were also unanimous picks. The other first-team selections were Temple senior guard Shizz Alston and UCF senior guard BJ Taylor.
Cumberland has averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. He was also chosen to both the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team and the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch list.
Two other Bearcats have been named AAC first-team picks in the league's six years: forward Gary Clark last season and Sean Kilpatrick in 2014.
Bearcats' Seed, Game Time Set For AAC Tourney
Despite two straight losses to end the regular season, Cincinnati's seed for the AAC Tournament hasn't been effected. The Bearcats will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
Cincinnati will play at 7 p.m. ET Thursday in the quarterfinals, after it earned a first-round bye. The Bearcats will play the winner of the 7/10 seed game between Tulsa and SMU. That game tips at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. Both games will be televised on ESPNU.
Cincinnati won the AAC regular season and tournament championships last season. The Bearcats defeated Houston 56-55 in the title game, at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
UC Drops, Still In National Polls
While Cincinnati slid in its final two games with two straight losses, it remains a fixture in the weekly polls of both the Associated Press and USA Today.
The Bearcats fell from No. 20 to No. 24 in the AP Poll and from No. 19 to No. 23 in the USA Today poll. Cincinnati dropped to 25-6 on the season after a 58-55 loss at UCF Thursday and an 85-69 home loss yesterday to Houston.