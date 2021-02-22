BearcatReport - Northern Ohio OL Ethan Green Commits to UC

Cincinnati began its week with some good news, in the form of a commitment.

Just before noon on Monday, Fremont Ross (OH) three-star offensive lineman Ethan Green announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati over 10 other offers, including from Iowa State, Marshall, Tulane and a host of MAC programs.

Green was recruited by assistant coach Ron Crook. Though their conversations have gone on the past few months, Crook and the Bearcats just offered on Feb. 8.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more details on Green's addiition.