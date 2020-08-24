BearcatReport - No FansTo Start In Nippert Stadium This Fall

Though Cincinnati has pledged to play a football season this fall, it will do so without fans in the stands at Nippert Stadium. At least, initially.

Athletics director John Cunningham announced a number of protocols around Bearcats football this season. Namely, that the university will not allow fans in the stands until "only if we determine it is safe and appropriate to do so." Cunningham said there is no timeline for when that will occur.

Currently, Cincinnati is set to open its schedule on Sept. 19 against Austin Peay. Cunningham said that will likely be the Bearcats' only non-conference game, but did not rule out the possibility of adding another.

The university also announced there will be no season tickets available this season. Below is the rest of Cunningham's full press release:

"I am proud of our department's response to this virus. Our medical staff, led by Dr. Jon Divine, Bob Mangine and Aaron Himmler, has worked tirelessly throughout the Spring and Summer to maintain health and safety for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Continuously evaluating the most recent data and best practices from around the country, Bearcats Athletics has developed and implemented policies and procedures that allow us to take continued steps toward a fall football season. I am thankful for Coach Fickell and his coaching staff for the care and concern they have for our student-athletes. Most of all, I am proud of our football team. These young men have taken on a unique and unprecedented challenge with focus and determination. They want to play football games this fall, so they have adjusted to this new normal. Our efforts are directed toward making sure their participation is safe and that they feel supported in their pursuit of a successful season.

Be assured that we will continue to monitor the virus and its impact on our campus closely. Football will be played only if we determine it is safe to play. And again, fans will be allowed in the stands at Nippert Stadium only if we determine and trust that in doing so we can maintain the safety of our student athletes, staff, student population on campus and the fans themselves. As I write this letter today, August 24, we have not reached that point. The stadium's location--in the middle of the campus--makes bringing fans onto the campus risky and problematic at present. We owe it to our campus community to limit that risk by playing football games without fans. We still hope the virus will subside and be even more controlled as the season progresses. If this happens, we will re-evaluate the decision to play without fans in attendance, while working within state and local guidelines. The irony is not lost on me; that at the same time we are uncomfortable bringing our fans onto the campus, we need their financial support more than ever. Unquestionably, the financial burden on our athletics department stemming from a football season without fans will be great. In order to continue to support the student athletes and maintain success, the department needs continued monetary support. For this reason, we are asking our season-ticket holders to seriously consider donating their usual ticket and priority-seating investments back to the department. For those unable to make this commitment, we ask you to consider donating a portion of your investment. If neither of these options is feasible, please authorize the department to apply your current payment to the 2021 football season; that is, locking in your commitment to the Bearcats for next year."