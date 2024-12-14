No. 22 Bearcats grinds out 68-65, Crosstown Shootout win versus Xavier

"AZ is a guy that needs more credit. He played 31 minutes tonight, the most we have played him all season." Miller said. "I thought he was really good tonight. He played his butt off. I thought he was dang good tonight. He isn't playing his best basketball yet, but it is quickly approaching."

Aziz Bandaogo simply had his best performance of the season after playing a career high 31 minutes, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds. However, the graduate forward played with relentless heart and passion and understood what this game meant for the city and program. Especially seeing the heart and passion he played with, considering he dove three rows into the stands to save a ball resulting in a Cincinnati three shortly after on the same possession.

Simas Lukosius finished with 14 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half down the final stretch. However, the veteran playmaker came through time and time again for Cincinnati like he has for the last year and half.

"This is my first year here at Cincinnati, but I can easily say, that was by far the most fun I have had throughout my collegiate basketball career by far," said Mitchell. "This was the best environment I have ever been a part of. That was so much fun to play in. Everyone talks about the rivalry, but to be a part of it, with all those fans, it pushed us to another level. This is for the city and our brothers. If we have Fifth Third Arena like that every game, I'm not sure how teams can come in here and take a win from us."

Dillon Mitchell led the Bearcats with 11 points and 10 rebounds in his first Crosstown shootout. The veteran forward was a difference maker as he really embraced this rivalry. Now, Mitchell has played in many big-time atmospheres throughout his career, but for him, he embraced this rivalry the moment he arrived in Cincinnati back in the spring.

"Guys, I found a home here in Cincinnati." Miller told reporters. "I told our team this in the locker room as well, but I really found a home here. I don't want to be kicked out of my home, and if we'd have never found a way to win this damn Crosstown Shootout, I was worried folks were going to run my ass out of town. I am glad we won one, so they won't kick me out of town because I love coaching here so much."

With the Bearcats victory over Xavier, Wes Miller, no picks up his first victory over the Musketeers since arriving to Cincinnati in 2021.

"It felt like there was a lid on the basket at times. I mean you look down and see we shot just 38% from the field. However, you still find a way to go win the basketball game, that is Cincinnati basketball. Those are the best wins as a head coach. The ones I am most proud of throughout my career."

"Fifth Third Arena, man that place was on fire tonight." said Wes Miller. "That environment was electric. I love how early those fans were in the building. It had our guys so ready to play. Those fans, is what makes this place one of the most special places to coach and play in all of college basketball."

Cincinnati defeated Xavier 68-65, claiming their first victory over the Musketeers since 2018 in front of a sold out Fifth Third Arena.

The Rundown

Cincinnati set the tone out of the gates after Jizzle James found a high-flying Aziz Bandaogo for the thunderous slam through traffic. A slam, that sent Fifth Third Arena into a frenzy right away. The Bearcats wasted no time looking to use their size and length to their advantage.

However, the Musketeers rattled back as they trailed 10-9 with 14:41 left in the first half behind seven quick points from Xavier's Zach Freemantle. The 6th year forward missed this contest last year due to injury but wasted no time getting active early. Although, their offense would stifle for nearly three minutes before another quick bucket from Freemantle to extend the Musketeers lead to one.

Conner Hickman would knock down his first triple of the afternoon to tie the game at 13, with 11:43 to go in the first half. Xavier would go on to miss six of their last seven shots following the Freemantle bucket. Hickman would be the spark the Bearcats we're looking for following the under 12 media break. A huge defensive stand after a clear push off from McKnight, but Cincinnati turned the Musketeer miss into three after a huge And-1 from Hickman through traffic.

Cincinnati extended their lead to seven after a huge corner three from Day-Day Thomas gave Cincinnati an early 20-13 lead ahead of the under eight stops. The triple sparked a 7-0 run before Marcus Foster silenced the Bearcats crowd with a three of his own to cut the lead to four.

Sean Miller would be forced to call an early timeout after a quick 5-0 run for Cincinnati. Xavier's Dayvion McKnight would pick up his second foul with eight minutes to go on a Lukosius three attempt, where the Lithuanian would go a perfect three-for-three from the line to extend the lead to seven. Arrinten Page came down with a huge offensive rebound and slam to extend the Bearcats lead to 23-16.

Cincinnati would lead 26-21 with 4:14 remaining after Bandaogo sent John Hugley's first shot attempt into the student section. The graduate forward has been a difference maker for Cincinnati in this one around the rim and that is exactly what Cincinnati needed this afternoon.

Marcus Foster would tie the game at 26 with 3:00 to go after knocking down his second three of the first half. As Cincinnati's offense hit a wall, as they approached nearly five minutes without a field goal, after going just one for their last 9.

The Musketeers would take a 31-30 lead heading into the break following a buzzer beating three from Freemantle to end the first half. However, all momentum was trending in the Musketeers favor to end the first half. Cincinnati was held without a field goal for the final 7:08 of the first half after going 0 for their last 9.

That was the difference maker, as Cincinnati was up by nine heading into the under eight media stop before going ice cold down the final stretch. Cincinnati had no answer for Freemantle, while the rest of the Musketeers where just 5 for 16 from the field.

Now Cincinnati, their leading scorers in Dan Skillings, Simas Lukosius and Jizzle James as the trio was a combined 1 for 14 in the first half for just three points. As the Bearcats slashed just 28% from the floor. In order for Cincinnati to contend in the second half, they would have to find ways to get those two guys going on the offensive end.

Xavier jumped out to a 39-34 lead after a quick six-point swing, forcing an early Cincinnati timeout with 17:07 remaining in the second half. Cincinnati had a chance to cut the deficit to three, but instead it quickly turns into a five-point lead in favor of Xavier.

Conner Hickman was the spark the Bearcats needed yet again, after Thomas found him in the corner for the three to cut Xaviers lead to 41-40 with 14:00 to go. Sean Miller would be forced to call a timeout to stop the bleeding, which played to the Musketeers favor after six straight gave the Musketeers a 46-42 lead.





Ryan Conwell would extend the Musketeers lead to seven, after a wide open three in transition following the Lukosius turnover. Cincinnati was forced to call timeout with hopes of sparking some fire with eight minutes to go. Xavier was not taking their foot off the gas as they have held the Bearcats to just 17% from behind the arch in the second half.

However, the Bearcats rallied back in this one, after Lukosius knocked down a huge three to cut the Musketeers lead to two. That three, sparked a 7-0 run in favor of Cincinnati, after a Skillings layup in traffic.

However, Xavier wouldn't shy away after Conwell cut the Bearcats lead to one, Cincinnati's defense prevailed, forcing two huge turnovers that led to dunks from Skillings and Bandaogo to quickly make this a 63-56 game with 1:33 to go.

The Musketeers had ample opportunities to take the lead down the final stretch but couldn't overcome the hump. Especially after a huge four-point play from Conwell in response to the Skillings putback.

Zach Freemantle had a great look at the end to send this game to overtime, but Freemantle's shot was just off the back iron as the horn went off. Now question s surrounding on why Cincinnati didn't foul in that situation may be asked, but according to Wes Miller, the team was indeed supposed to foul as long as Xavier wasn't shooting.

"We were supposed to foul if they caught it not in the shooting motion." Miller told reporters. "They did it twice, but we didn't. I was telling the guys to foul, but it resulted in a wide open three and of course I'm stuck thinking, of course this happens in the Crosstown Shootout."



