No. 19 Bearcats dominate Grambling State, 84-49

The No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats looked to finish their non conference slate 10-1 against the Grambling State Tigers on a cold Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena. Would the Bearcats have any let down before Christmas? Senior guard Connor Hickman was out because of a right ankle/leg injury.

Cincinnati dominated early with a ton of alley oops and dunks by Aziz Bandaogo and Dillon Mitchell. At times the lead was as high as 22 points, but a 9-0 run by Grambling cut the lead to 13 at half, 37.24.

Bandaogo led the way with 10 points and four rebounds, Mitchell six points and rebounds. Dan Skillings and Jizzle James both had three assists in the first half.

In the second half Cincinnati dominated winning the final 20 minutes 47-25, to give them an 84-49 win. Mitchell had the play of the half when he dunked on Ernest Ross for an amazing and one. Bandaogo led the Bearcats with 15 points. Followed by Mitchell with 13 points. Day Day Thomas had 12 points off the bench and James had eight assists and no turnovers.

This game was pure dominance by the Bearcats they won’t play until December 30th at Kansas State 7 pm (ET).