No. 18 Bearcats rout Georgia Tech on the road, 81-58

The No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats traveled down to Atlanta, Georgia to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Would the Bearcats go 5-0 and win their second road game of the season?

The Bearcats jumped out on a 10-2 lead behind great energy from the starting five. The shot 50% from 3 and 60% from the field. Dillon Mitchell had an impressive first half despite twisting his ankle in the middle of the half, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Simas Lukosius only hit one 3, but only shot two in the first half finishing with nine points. Jizzle James had six points and four assists in the first half, also Connor Hickman and Tyler Betsey had six as well. They only lost the battle on the boards 16-15 in the first half and won the turnover battle 10-7. Their defense held Georgia Tech 33.3% from the field, which is impressive. Taking a 45-29 lead into the half can the Bearcats finish with the dub?

In the second half the Bearcats applied more pressure to the Yellow Jackets, led by James and Hickman who both scored eight in the final 20 minutes. The Bearcats won the glass 36 to 29, being plus eight on the glass in the second half. James, Hickman and Mitchell tied for a game high 14 points and Lukosius had 12. Naithan George led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 13 points. It wasn’t much suspense in the 81-58 win.

The highlight of the win was Mitchell hitting his first 3 of his colligate career and getting his first double double as a Bearcat (14 points and 11 rebounds). James had seven assists and only one turnover.

Now sitting at 5-0, currently No. 18 in the nation, they will take on Alabama State on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena 7 p.m..