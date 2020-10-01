BearcatReport - No. 15 Cincinnati can’t overlook rebuilding South Florida

Even though South Florida was routed 52-0 by Notre Dame and then sat for a week due to COVID-19 issues, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is wary of the rebuilding Bulls. South Florida gave the No. 15 Bearcats a rollicking game in each of their last two meetings. The teams face off again in their American Athletic Conference opener Saturday.

Gerrid Doaks, left, celebrates his touchdown against Army with teammate Leonard Taylor (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

“The Notre Dame game is really not a good depiction,” Fickell said. “I can tell you the three years we’ve played them, one of them was no contest where they just beat the daylights out of us and the two other were complete dogfights,” he said. “We know they’ve got athletes. They outplayed us last year. We beat them (20-17) — but there’s no doubt they outplayed us.” South Florida’s scheduled game against Florida Atlantic last week was postponed because contact tracing was required among the Bulls after an outbreak among Notre Dame players. The Bulls (1-1) beat The Citadel in their opener but clearly are still trying to find their feet. New coach Jeff Scott, the longtime Clemson assistant, is still auditioning players. “We haven’t had our starting 11 on ether side of the ball yet, and probably won’t this week,” Scott said. “This is one of the top two teams in our league far and away,” he said of the Bearcats. “This will be a great challenge for us in our first league game.”