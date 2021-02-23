BearcatReport - NJ Three-Star LB On Board With UC

For the second time in as many days, Cincinnati has added to its 2022 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, it went to the east coast to do so.

Penns Grove (NJ) three-star linebacker Zion Cheeks announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out of a scholarship offer list that included Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Syracuse and others.

Cheeks was recruited primarily by assistant coach Colin Hitschler.

The offer from Cincinnati came in May of last year from former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. When Freeman left for Notre Dame last month, Hitschler assumed the primary recruiting responsibilities.

Cheeks is the Bearcats' eighth commitment in the 2022 class. He's their third on defense, joining four-star defensive tackle Derrick Shepard and three-star defensive tackle Segree Graham.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Cheeks' decision.