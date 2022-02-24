NFL Draft: Top 10 CBs heading into the NFL Combine

1. Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

This is a tough call at the top, but I’m going with Gardner because of his talent and productivity.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Stingley Jr. could end up being No. 1 after the combine because I expect him to test well, but he was last seen as elite in his freshman season.

3. Trent McDuffie, Washington

UDub does a great job developing corners (see below), and McDuffie is a scrapper.

4. Andrew Booth, Clemson

He stepped up his game big-time this past season and seemed to get a half step quicker in reaction.

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida

He’s raw, but he's a great athlete with very good size.

6. Daxton Hill, Michigan

He’s another I expect to test well, and he could shoot up the list because he’s as fast as anyone.

7. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

I love his aggressive nature and how effective he is against slot receivers.

8. Roger McCreary, Auburn

He’s risen after a great year where he showed off elite ball skills and quick hands.

9. Kyler Gordon, Washington

See what I said above about Washington? He’s a big corner who could be a steal.

10. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati