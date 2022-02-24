 BearcatReport - NFL Draft: Top 10 CBs heading into the NFL Combine
NFL Draft: Top 10 CBs heading into the NFL Combine

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (USA Today)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the cornerbacks.

*****

*****

1. Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati   

This is a tough call at the top, but I’m going with Gardner because of his talent and productivity.

*****

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU  

Stingley Jr. could end up being No. 1 after the combine because I expect him to test well, but he was last seen as elite in his freshman season.

*****

3. Trent McDuffie, Washington  

UDub does a great job developing corners (see below), and McDuffie is a scrapper.

4. Andrew Booth, Clemson

He stepped up his game big-time this past season and seemed to get a half step quicker in reaction.

*****

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida  

He’s raw, but he's a great athlete with very good size.

***** 

6. Daxton Hill, Michigan  

He’s another I expect to test well, and he could shoot up the list because he’s as fast as anyone.

*****

7. Jalen Pitre, Baylor  

I love his aggressive nature and how effective he is against slot receivers.

*****

8. Roger McCreary, Auburn   

He’s risen after a great year where he showed off elite ball skills and quick hands.

*****

9. Kyler Gordon, Washington   

See what I said above about Washington? He’s a big corner who could be a steal.

*****

10. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

He's been overshadowed by Sauce Gardner, but he’s very technically sound.

