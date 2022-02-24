NFL Draft: Top 10 CBs heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the cornerbacks.
*****
*****
1. Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati
This is a tough call at the top, but I’m going with Gardner because of his talent and productivity.
*****
2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Stingley Jr. could end up being No. 1 after the combine because I expect him to test well, but he was last seen as elite in his freshman season.
*****
3. Trent McDuffie, Washington
UDub does a great job developing corners (see below), and McDuffie is a scrapper.
4. Andrew Booth, Clemson
He stepped up his game big-time this past season and seemed to get a half step quicker in reaction.
*****
5. Kaiir Elam, Florida
He’s raw, but he's a great athlete with very good size.
*****
6. Daxton Hill, Michigan
He’s another I expect to test well, and he could shoot up the list because he’s as fast as anyone.
*****
7. Jalen Pitre, Baylor
I love his aggressive nature and how effective he is against slot receivers.
*****
8. Roger McCreary, Auburn
He’s risen after a great year where he showed off elite ball skills and quick hands.
*****
9. Kyler Gordon, Washington
See what I said above about Washington? He’s a big corner who could be a steal.
*****
10. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
He's been overshadowed by Sauce Gardner, but he’s very technically sound.