NFL Draft: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins
With the college football season underway let’s take a look at Mike Farrell's top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and start with the quarterbacks.
1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Despite an up-and-down first game, Rattler still possesses the best combination of arm talent, feel and mobility for the NFL level.
2. Sam Howell, North Carolina
Howell had a horrible first game and was under duress constantly but he still has the arm and intangibles to be a high first-rounder.
3. Kedon Slovis, USC
Slovis gets a lot of flack from fans as USC underachieves but watch his mechanics and how fluid he is when he’s on.
4. Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Corral is a high-risk, high-reward prospect. If he cuts down on his turnovers he could easily rise to the top of this board.
5. Malik Willis, Liberty
Willis has a great arm and can move. His ceiling is arguably as high as anyone in the draft.
6. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Ridder does some very bad things but when he does good things you shake your head about his potential.
7. Carson Strong, Nevada
He could be the Group of Five guy scouts fall in love with after this season with his size, arm and touch.
8. Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
He’s come so far and continues to get better. His mobility at his size is coveted.
9. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
He doesn’t do anything great but his decision making and football sense is excellent and made for the NFL.
10. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
The level of competition is not really a concern anymore and he could be a third-round steal at this stage.