 BearcatReport - Newly Reclassed, Fordham Re-Processing Options
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 13:00:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Newly Reclassed, Fordham Re-Processing Options

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

In December, Davison (Mich.) wide receiver Latrell Fordham committed to Ball State as a member of the 2020 class. In January, however, Cardinals offensive coordinator Joey Lynch left for Colorado ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}