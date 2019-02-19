Neal On Board With Bearcats
For the third time in the past nine months, Cincinnati has gone south on I-75 for a commitment.
On Tuesday, the Bearcats picked up a pledge from Frederick Douglass (Ky.) three-star Devin Neal Jr., former teammate of four-star quarterback Cameron Jones, who signed in December. Jones committed to Cincinnati last May.
Neal is the Bearcats' third commitment in the 2020 recruiting class. He joins fellow Lexington, Ky. native Jalen Burbage of Bryan Station (Ky.), who committed in December and reclassified to 2020. Xenia (OH) offensive tackle Gavin Gerhardt committed to Cincinnati in November for the 2020 class.
Neal was recruited primarily by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.
"It’s a great campus overall," Neal told BearcatReport.com in October. "The fans are great. You can see it from just arriving on the campus.
"I liked pretty much everything about it, not too many dislikes.”
Neal is listed as a safety but will likely play wide receiver for the Bearcats.
Neal's commitment
I’m proud to say that I’ve committed to the university of Cincinnati!!!⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/DL3BgsNXqs— Devin Neal jr🙏🏾 (@DevinNealjr1) February 19, 2019