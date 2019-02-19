For the third time in the past nine months, Cincinnati has gone south on I-75 for a commitment.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats picked up a pledge from Frederick Douglass (Ky.) three-star Devin Neal Jr., former teammate of four-star quarterback Cameron Jones, who signed in December. Jones committed to Cincinnati last May.

Neal is the Bearcats' third commitment in the 2020 recruiting class. He joins fellow Lexington, Ky. native Jalen Burbage of Bryan Station (Ky.), who committed in December and reclassified to 2020. Xenia (OH) offensive tackle Gavin Gerhardt committed to Cincinnati in November for the 2020 class.

Neal was recruited primarily by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.