News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 12:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA issues recruiting dead period

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
Publisher
@Brent_Hubbs

The NCAA has handed down news regarding recruiting practices for the next month according to sources.

Friday, the NCAA told schools that all on-campus and off-campus recruiting has been suspended until at least April 15th. At that time the situation will be re-evaluated.

Communication with recruits can continue via email, telephone calls and texts can continue.

But until April 15th there can be no official or unofficial visitors and coaches cannot recruit off-campus which includes evaluations and visits with prospects.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}