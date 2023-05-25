Cincinnati got another body for its defensive line on Thursday afternoon.

Defensive end Kyree Moyston announced he intends to transfer from Virginia Tech to Cincinnati this summer and will be immediately eligible. He entered the transfer portal April 29 and officially visited the Bearcats earlier this week.

Moyston played sparingly, in four games last season and finished with one tackle. Because he played in a third of the Hokies' games, he retains that year of eligibility and will have four total remaining.

Moyston was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com in the 2022 class out of Kings Fork (Va.). He was ranked by Rivals as the No. 21 player in the state in the class. Moyston also had scholarship offers from a list that included Michigan State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Arizona and Arizona State.