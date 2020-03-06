The visit sealed it.

While on an unofficial visit to Cincinnati, Fletcher (Fla.) 2021 running back Myles Montgomery saw all he needed to. On Friday evening, he gave the Bearcats his commitment.

Montgomery chose Cincinnati out of a bevy of offers, including Maryland, UAB, East Carolina, and Western Kentucky.

Montgomery becomes commitment No. 4 for the Bearcats in the 2021 class. He joins three-star quarterback Brady Lichtenberg, tight end Treylan Davis and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Montgomery's addition to Cincinnati.