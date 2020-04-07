Despite no campus visits of any kind during the current NCAA dead period, Cincinnati's 2021 recruiting class continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats added another piece in Jefferson (Ind.) defensive end Jalen Monrrow. He had 11 offers, from nearly every school in the Mid-American Conference, but went with the first school to offer him, Cincinnati. That offer came in October.

“The campus is nice,” Monrrow previously told BearcatReport.com. “I like how the defense is. They get to the quarterback a lot. It’s a team bond and it seems like a good experience.”

Monrrow was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

The commitment is No. 6 for the Bearcats in the 2021 class and their second on defense. Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone committed the same day Monrrow was offered, on Oct. 19.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Monrrow's decision.