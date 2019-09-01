Late Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati scored not just once, but twice on the recruiting trail. And it came within the same family.

Twin brothers Gabe Madsen and Mason Madsen announced they both had committed to the Bearcats. Both are three-star guards from Mayo (Minn.) and played this summer for Wisconsin Playground in the Under Armour Association.

Cincinnati and Xavier were the primary threats for both brothers and offered in late July. They both had 17 offers, including Colorado State, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa. Gabe also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern and Virginia Tech.

Check back for plenty of coverage on the brothers, including what their pledges mean for the Bearcats.