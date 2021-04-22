BearcatReport - Miller Hot On The Transfer Trail

New Cincinnati coach Wes Miller added two big additions via transfer over the past three days. On Tuesday, he added former Clemson forward John Newman III, while Thursday, Miller struck with former UNC-Greensboro and Central Arkansas center Hayden Koval.

Last season under Miller at UNCG, Koval averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. After starting the first nine games of the season, he came off the bench for the final 21 games. Most notably, he averaged 2.2 blocks per game to lead the Southern Conference.

Over three seasons at Central Arkansas, Koval averaged 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over 98 games, all but four of which he started.

Newman averaged 3.7 points and 2 rebounds per game last season at Clemson, a season after he averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.

On March 30, Newman, who's from Greensboro, announced he was transferring to UNCG. But Miller's departure altered those plans. Newman was a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class.



