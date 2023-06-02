Cincinnati will enter the Big 12 with one new face on its men's basketball coaching staff.

On Friday, coach Wes Miller announced he has added former Johns Hopkins head coach Josh Loeffler as an assistant coach. Loeffler replaces Mike Roberts, whose two-year contract was not renewed.

Roberts spent the past 10 seasons on Miller's staff, which consisted of the last two with the Bearcats and previous eight at UNC Greensboro.

Loeffler spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at Johns Hopkins, a Division III school, where he compiled a 114-27 record. The Blue Jays cancelled their 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm excited to announce Josh Loeffler as a key addition to our staff," Miller said in a press release. "He brings a strong head coaching resume to go with a wealth of experience at the Division I level. Josh is one of the bright young minds of college basketball. He thinks and teaches the game with detail and creativity. He also brings a lot of experience working closely with campus leaders and support staff. I believe he is a great addition to our coaching staff as we move to the Big 12."

Prior to Johns Hopkins, Loeffler was an assistant coach at Loyola (Md.) from 2013-17, Rutgers' director of operations during the 2012-13 season and was an assistant coach at Lafayette from 2008-12. He was also head coach of Division III Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J. (2006-08)