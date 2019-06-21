Official visits have gone exceedingly well for Cincinnati over the past couple of weeks. The Bearcats have welcomed a couple dozens of these visitors, including a few four and five-star prospects. And in the past two weeks, Cincinnati has added four of those official visit recruits as commitments.

On Friday afternoon, the Bearcats added one more. West Bloomfield (Mich.) three-star defensive end Sterling Miles gave them his pledge.

Miles officially visited Cincinnati June 14-16, the lone official visit he's taken. But he also chose the Bearcats over 12 other offers, which included Minnesota, Washington State, Temple and a host of MAC offers.

“Cincinnati was one of the first schools to offer me a scholarship, and even though they have a new defensive line coach this year, I always felt like I was a priority to them," Miles recently told Rivals.com. "That’s a big deal to me, and I just feel comfortable when I am on campus.”

Check back for more details on Miles' decision and what it means for the Bearcats.