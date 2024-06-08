Six weeks ago, Riverside (SC) three-star wide receiver/tight end Mikkel Skinner hinted not only at his decision, but where that decision would take him.

First, though, Skinner wanted to make sure of his decision on an official visit. On Saturday evening, it was time. He announced his commitment publicly for Cincinnati, days after he gave the staff his commitment.

Skinner is commitment No. 11 for the Bearcats in the 2025 recruiting class. He'll play a tight end/wide receiver hybrid role for them upon his arrival in Clifton.

"I love it down there, just because it feels like home," he previously told BearcatReport.com.

"When I come in there, I don’t wanna decommit. I wanna stay where I feel like home, don’t change my opinion."

Skinner officially visited Cincinnati last weekend. It's his only scheduled visit.

He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Josh Stepp.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Skinner's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.