Midseason Farrell 50: Countdown continues with Nos. 26-30

30. DE Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

The skinny: Pascal trimmed his list of top schools down to Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Maryland and Ohio State before committing to the Wildcats in December, the day after returning home from an official visit to South Bend. In his fifth season at Kentucky, Paschal is enjoying his most successful collegiate season with 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble through seven games. Farrell’s take: Pascal has been around a long time as a 2017 recruit. He was a huge get for Kentucky from powerhouse Good Counsel in Maryland. He’s the leader of a tough defense and is always around the ball.

*****

29. DB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

The skinny: Gardner took an unofficial spring visit to Cincinnati which eventually led to his summer commitment to the Bearcats. He also had offers from Kentucky, Iowa State, Indiana and several MAC programs. Firmly entrenched as one of the top cover cornerbacks in the country, Gardner has successfully shut down receivers this fall while totaling 15 tackles, two interceptions and two pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: A long but skinny corner out of Michigan, not many wanted Gardner out of high school, but he’s blossomed into an elite college cornerback and potential first rounder. His ability to play the ball is elite.

*****

28. LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

The skinny: Bonitto trimmed his list of top programs to Oklahoma, Texas and Louisville, but it was the Sooners who were considered the heavy favorite for months. He did the expected and committed to Oklahoma at the Under Armour All-American Game. Leading Oklahoma’s undefeated defensive unit, Bonitto continues to shine in Norman with 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. Farrell’s take: Bonitto was a huge pull for Oklahoma from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and he’s developed into one of the best pass-rushing linebackers around.

*****

27. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

The skinny: Lloyd initially committed to UNLV, but after re-opening his process and taking a January official visit to Utah he flipped to the Utes soon after. Over the last three seasons Lloyd has established himself as one of the more productive and consistent linebackers in the country. This fall he is enjoying his most dominant effort to date, with 62 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Farrell’s take: Lloyd was an oversized safety prospect out of high school who flew under the radar, but Utah saw something in him. He’s developed into one of the top pure tacklers in the country.

*****

26. DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt